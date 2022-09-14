Golden State Equity Partners Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 121.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Amgen were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 49,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amgen Stock Performance

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $226.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.53. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.