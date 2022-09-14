Golden State Equity Partners Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $231.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

