Golden State Equity Partners Sells 1,096 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Golden State Equity Partners trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 465,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,623,000 after acquiring an additional 52,559 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $86.52 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

