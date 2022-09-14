Golden State Equity Partners Sells 9,221 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,221 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTLC. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $94,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

PTLC opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.77.

