Golden State Equity Partners Takes $1.32 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $110.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.06. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

