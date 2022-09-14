Golden State Equity Partners Takes $767,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Allstate by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Allstate by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $122.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.22 and a 200-day moving average of $128.21. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

