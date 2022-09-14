Golden State Equity Partners Takes $952,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,050,000 after purchasing an additional 367,303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after purchasing an additional 651,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after buying an additional 1,208,502 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.63.

