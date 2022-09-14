Golden State Equity Partners Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. TheStreet lowered Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.
COF stock opened at $101.04 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $174.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average of $119.53.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
