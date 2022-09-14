Golden State Equity Partners Takes Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,309 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,447 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,557 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,187,572 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CLF opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

