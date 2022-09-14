Golden State Equity Partners Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $98.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.07. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $133.40.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.