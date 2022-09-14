Golden State Equity Partners Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of WBA opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

