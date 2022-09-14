Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,302 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Griffon by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Griffon by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

GFF opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $34.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

