Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Holdings Boosted by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 7.9%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMAB. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

