Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,157 shares during the quarter. Hillenbrand comprises 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $9,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hillenbrand news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $30,691.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

HI stock opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $720.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

