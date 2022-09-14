Insider Buying: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Major Shareholder Buys 185,697 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel purchased 185,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $2,761,314.39. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 351,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,961.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 9th, Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel purchased 200,800 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $2,921,640.00.
Freshworks Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $53.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.
About Freshworks
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freshworks (FRSH)
