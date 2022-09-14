Insider Selling: Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Sells 39,286 Shares of Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) Director Barry J. Bentley sold 39,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,490,903.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,344,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,411,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of BSY stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.54.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,724,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,050,000 after purchasing an additional 176,311 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 21.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,707,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,379,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,325,000 after acquiring an additional 132,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,932,000 after acquiring an additional 208,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSY. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Articles

