Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Sells 6,768 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

INTU stock opened at $429.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $439.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.31. The stock has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Intuit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Intuit by 20.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.2% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

