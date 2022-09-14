Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells 7,438 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Intuit Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $429.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $439.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 452,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,555,000 after purchasing an additional 52,675 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $18,676,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $5,012,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11,168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

