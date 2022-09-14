Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Director Sells 426,304 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) Director Jason Krikorian sold 426,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $1,965,261.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,430,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,572,327.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jason Krikorian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matterport alerts:

On Monday, September 12th, Jason Krikorian sold 867,094 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $4,040,658.04.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Matterport by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Matterport during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MTTR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

About Matterport

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.