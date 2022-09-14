Insider Selling: Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) CFO Sells 16,032 Shares of Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 4.3 %

MNST stock opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.87. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,003,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,448,000 after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 524,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

