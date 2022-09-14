Insider Selling: Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) CFO Sells 16,996 Shares of Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 4.3 %

MNST stock opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.95. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,294,000 after buying an additional 7,530,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $316,325,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,782,000 after buying an additional 1,654,974 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,981,000 after buying an additional 1,626,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $129,128,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

