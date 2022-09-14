Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,537 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 131,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 36,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

