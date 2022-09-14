iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stake Decreased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $951,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,434,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $107.68 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.36 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.34.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

