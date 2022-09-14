iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Cape ANN Savings Bank’s 10th Largest Position

Cape ANN Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.6% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,804 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $395.14 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $405.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.72.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
