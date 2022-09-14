iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Lowered by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 235,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after buying an additional 66,683 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 125.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 567,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,320,000 after purchasing an additional 316,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $141.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.48 and its 200-day moving average is $146.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

