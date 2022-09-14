Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 655,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,441 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $42,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

About Johnson Controls International



Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

