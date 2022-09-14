Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires 12,962 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 375.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,426,000 after purchasing an additional 35,106 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.86.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock worth $779,826 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

