Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,542 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,968,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of BSIG opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.58.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 65.73% and a return on equity of 46.17%. The business had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.