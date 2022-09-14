Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the quarter. CareTrust REIT makes up 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,455,000 after buying an additional 1,022,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,959,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,638,000 after buying an additional 641,444 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,487,000 after buying an additional 548,150 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 411.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 188,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 177,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Barclays upped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Capital One Financial started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

CTRE stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 1.10. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 1,571.43%.

About CareTrust REIT

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Recommended Stories

