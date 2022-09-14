Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 69,361 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 591,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,361 shares during the quarter. Sabra Health Care REIT comprises approximately 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,213,000 after buying an additional 1,840,939 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth $22,722,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,695,000 after buying an additional 1,377,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,997,000 after buying an additional 1,033,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,695,000 after buying an additional 1,017,252 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $16.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 631.61%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.91.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

