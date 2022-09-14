Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 9,875 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,496 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.47. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $97.57.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $45.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CATC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

