Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,211,000 after purchasing an additional 81,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,539,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,827,000 after acquiring an additional 98,880 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after acquiring an additional 857,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after acquiring an additional 40,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,024,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JRVR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

James River Group Price Performance

JRVR opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $918.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.34. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.07 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

About James River Group

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.