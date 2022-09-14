Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Grows Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,799 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

OCFC opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.83. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.49%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $198,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,508 shares in the company, valued at $387,806.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $198,555.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,508 shares in the company, valued at $387,806.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

