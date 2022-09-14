Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,762 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAXR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Maxar Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.