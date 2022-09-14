Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $31.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.3% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $395.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $405.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.72. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

