Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 36,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 8.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 11.2% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 39.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 2.6% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 116,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $43.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

