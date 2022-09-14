Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,168 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

FANG opened at $134.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.