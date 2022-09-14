Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,245 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter worth approximately $23,279,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter worth approximately $15,161,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 9.1% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,752,000 after purchasing an additional 214,939 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 55.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 164,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,354,000 after purchasing an additional 50,744 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

Shares of NTB opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $41.69.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $133.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

