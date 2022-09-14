Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 283,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 901.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 103,037 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 164,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KALU. Benchmark cut their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

KALU opened at $81.04 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $120.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -207.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.57.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.78). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently -789.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $29,352.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $189,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

