Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $8.47 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the period. Cadence Bank accounts for 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 68,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 61.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 159,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 60,801 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 19.1% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

