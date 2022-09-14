Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $9.68 Million Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 251,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,006 shares during the period. Perrigo accounts for approximately 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Perrigo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Perrigo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of PRGO opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.61. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -148.57%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

