Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in TTEC by 100.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TTEC by 89.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in TTEC by 29.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

TTEC stock opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.27. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.75 and a 52-week high of $103.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

TTEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on TTEC to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

