Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 3,450 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,228 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. SouthState accounts for 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in SouthState by 166.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SouthState in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SouthState by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,516.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,516.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,361,431.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,531.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,704 shares of company stock worth $4,714,798 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SouthState Stock Down 3.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSB. Raymond James dropped their target price on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $80.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.05. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.82.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

See Also

