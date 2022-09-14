Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 301,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial accounts for 1.2% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $11,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 44,886 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,831,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 50.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -0.09. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.90 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 14.55%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.06.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

