Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,262 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Umpqua by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 245,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 512,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 134,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 66,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua Price Performance

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UMPQ. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Umpqua Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.