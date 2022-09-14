Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,917 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group makes up 1.3% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $12,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,281,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,728,000 after acquiring an additional 51,990 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,120,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,781 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.43.

Insider Activity

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 2.7 %

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $540,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $468,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,906 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,926 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $193.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.69 and a one year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

