Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 1,649 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,686,000 after buying an additional 54,618 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,814,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average of $77.25. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $105.98.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on JACK. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.04.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

