Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 1,668 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,446 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Taika Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Brunswick by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

Brunswick Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $103.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day moving average is $77.22.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

