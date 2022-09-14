Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 20,380 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,380 shares during the quarter. Cactus makes up approximately 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $8,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cactus by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Cactus from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Cactus Price Performance

WHD stock opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $64.18.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.11 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 13.43%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

About Cactus

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

See Also

