Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 2,064 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,824 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,580,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,667,000 after acquiring an additional 35,331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Popular by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,086,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,026,000 after buying an additional 42,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,259,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 59.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 901,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after buying an additional 334,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Popular by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 756,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,049,000 after buying an additional 273,996 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,856. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of Popular stock opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.89. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

